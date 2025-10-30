ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets IOC Chief Coventry

New Delhi: International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah met IOC president Kirsty Coventry in Lausanne to continue their discussion over re-entry of cricket in the Olympic programme for the 2028 edition. Cricket will be making a comeback in the Olympics after 128 years, having made its only appearance in a one-off match at the Paris Games in 1900.

Shah also met Coventry in Brisbane earlier this year.

"It was a pleasure to meet with IOC President Kirsty Coventry to continue our ongoing discussions on the road to LA28 and Cricket's return to the Olympic Games. We reflected on the progress made so far and the significant role cricket can play in the growth of the Olympic movement," Shah wrote on his twitter handle.

The Los Angeles edition will feature six teams (men and women) with hosts USA getting an automatic entry.