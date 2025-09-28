I Won't Stop Anyone from Expressing Emotions as Long as It Is Not Disrespectful: Pak Captain

Dubai: As Pakistan brace themselves for an intense Asia Cup final on Sunday, skipper Salman Ali Agha has struck a defiant tone - both on his team's approach and their intention to express raw emotions on the field.



Haris Rauf's provocative gestures in earlier games had sparked plenty of debate, but Agha refused to rein in his fast bowlers, saying aggression is part and parcel of their trade.

"Every individual has the right to express emotions. If we stop a fast bowler from showing emotions, what's left then? I won't stop anyone as long as it is not disrespectful," Agha asserted, his words laced with conviction, on the eve of the title match.

The all-rounder acknowledged the enormity of an India-Pakistan final but brushed aside the outside chatter.

"India versus Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. In the last two games we lost because we made more mistakes," he admitted.

"The final brings the same pressure on both teams. We don't care what the Indian media says. For us, it's only about doing the basics right."

Even as he prepared to lead Pakistan in the marquee contest, Agha did not shy away from self-criticism.

"Yes, I haven't performed well and my strike-rate hasn't been up to the mark. It's not necessary to bat at 150 strike-rate but to play as per the demand of the situation," he said with refreshing honesty.

The noise surrounding India-Pakistan games often transcends cricket, but Agha insisted that sportsmanship has remained a constant irrespective of diplomatic highs and lows.

"I started playing U-16 in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands. Even when Indo-Pak relations were worse, we still shook hands," he recalled.

With television studios on both sides dissecting every gesture and word, Agha's mantra was simple: ignore the 'uncontrollables' and focus on the trophy.

"We can't control what's happening outside. We can control the controllables. And that is winning the Asia Cup," he concluded.