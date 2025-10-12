I Will Dismiss Abhishek Sharma in Just 3 Deliveries, Claims Pakistan Young Pacer

Pakistan young paceman Ihsanullah has challenged Indian rising star Abhishek Sharma in a short video that is now viral across social media platforms.

In the short viral clip, Ihsanullah issues a bold challenge to Abhishek Sharma, claiming he can dismiss him in 'just 3 to 6 balls.'

"Abhishek Sharma mere samne 6 ball se zyada nahi tik payenga; main usse 3 ball mein out kar doonga," Ihsanullah can be heard saying.

The video sparked instant online debate, igniting fan wars.