I Will Dismiss Abhishek Sharma in Just 3 Deliveries, Claims Pakistan Young Pacer
In a short viral clip, Ihsanullah issues a bold challenge to Abhishek Sharma, claiming he can dismiss him in 'just 3 to 6 balls.'
Pakistan young paceman Ihsanullah has challenged Indian rising star Abhishek Sharma in a short video that is now viral across social media platforms.
"Abhishek Sharma mere samne 6 ball se zyada nahi tik payenga; main usse 3 ball mein out kar doonga," Ihsanullah can be heard saying.
The video sparked instant online debate, igniting fan wars.
With a blazing hot form, Abhishek scored 314 runs in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Out of the three matches, where India faced Pakistan, the left-hand batter unleashed terror in two games, going all out against Pakistan bowlers including their most experienced - Shaheen Shah Afridi.
His heroics earned him man of the tournament award.
Ihsanullah, noted for his pace (he has clocked deliveries over 150 km/h) earning him the name -- Matta Express.
