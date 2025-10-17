I Think They Both Are Going Until 2027: Travis Head on Rohit, Kohli

Perth: Ahead of the first ODI in Perth on Sunday, Australia batter Travis Head praised India's star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as two of the best white-ball players, with Kohli being "probably the greatest" and Rohit "not that far behind.

He also noted the duo's future, whether they will participate in the 2027 World Cup, appreciating their contributions to the game.

The 2027 World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T201s. The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T201s will be played from October 29 to November 8.

"They have been awesome for India, probably Axar can speak more highly about them than myself. But two quality players, two of the best white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is not that far behind," Travis Head told the reporters

"Someone who opens the batting. I have huge regard for what Rohit has been able to do. I am sure they will be missed at some stage, but I think they both are going until 2027. They both are trying to get to the World Cup. It is great for the game that they are still playing," he added.

Head also praised Sharma's batting approach, saying he has huge regard for his abilities and considers him one of the best. He appreciated Rohit's approach to the game and sees value in watching and learning from him, especially since they both open the batting.

"It's nice just watching from a far from someone who plays the game in a similar way, I think, and having played a lot against him in IPL and a lot of international cricket against him, I feel like he goes the right way about things. Having someone to open the batting in a similar position, why not watch the best and learn from the best?"

India's ace all-rounder Axar Patel also backed Kohli and Rohit to do well during the three-match series.

"They are world-class players. They know what to do, and they are ready to go. They are professionals and they know what to do. They are ready to go. If you speak about their form, they have been preparing well, hence I think they are ready. Everyone has given their fitness Test, they are raring to go now," he said.

The two Indian heavyweights will be seen in action for the first time in the indian jersey since the ICC Champions Trophy Final earlier this year.

Since India last played a bilateral series against Australia in their home territory just before the ODI World Cup in 2023, 'Ro-Ko' have been sensational.

Since then, Rohit has featured in 23 ODIs, scoring 1,137 runs at an average of 49.43 and an astonishing strike rate of 123.45, with two centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 131.

His performances also include an incredible 2023 WC campaign at home, ending as the second-highest run-getter with 597 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.27, with a century and three fifties, striking at over 125.

In the unbeaten ICC Champions Trophy campaign for India, he made 180 runs in five innings, including a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand.

Virat, on the other hand, has slammed 1,154 runs in 22 matches since then, averaging 64.11. While his strike rate is 88.56, including four centuries and nine fifties, with a best score of 117.