I Supported Chelsea Mainly Because I Liked Eden Hazard: Alejandro Garnacho

With the Premier League 2025-26 season resuming after an international break, Chelsea’s new signing Alejandro Garnacho spoke to JioHotstar about the excitement of joining a new team, childhood admiration for Eden Hazard, and ambition to win trophies with Chelsea.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Alejandro Garnacho expressed his excitement about joining Chelsea:

“Joining this amazing club is an incredible feeling, and I am eager to start playing. This move is an important step for my career given the club’s situation, and I’m hopeful it will go well.”

On his early connection with Chelsea:

"I used to watch the Premier League when I was young, and I supported Chelsea mainly because I liked Eden Hazard. But mostly, I just loved watching the kids play because I like football."

On Eden Hazard as a major influence on his style of play:

"Eden Hazard has been a big reference for me because of how he plays and the fact we play in the same position."

On friendship with Enzo Fernandez:

"I spoke with Enzo, who is a friend from the national team. I’m looking forward to being at Chelsea and working together."

On his mindset during matches:

"I never feel nervous when I play. Sometimes I perform better, sometimes worse, but I don’t experience nerves."

On contributing to Chelsea, driven by his experience and determination:

"I believe I can bring value to the team and help achieve our goals, which is why I’m here and will give my best."

On experience of playing at Stamford Bridge:

"I remember playing at Stamford Bridge and the atmosphere being incredible. The passionate support from the fans is amazing, and I really enjoyed playing there."

On value of the upcoming international break:

"The international break is important as it gives me the opportunity to stay here, train with the team, and improve my fitness."

On his ambitions for the season at Chelsea:

"My ambition is to win trophies and give everything to fight for our objectives. It’s an exciting challenge."