I Shouldn't Have Played Reverse Sweep: Centurion Campbell on Dismissal

New Delhi: John Campbell had mixed emotions after the end of day four in the second Test between India and West Indies.

While Campbell was happy to have batted for a long time on way to his maiden Test century, he indeed had a brain fade moment when he tried to play a non-existent reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja.



Campbell was well set on 115 when he decided to execute the high-risk shot off a wicket-to-wicket delivery from Jadeja that pitched on middle and leg stump line.

"At that time I just thought the shot was on, just a little bit of miscalculation on my part," Campbell admitted after stumps.

Campbell indeed was disappointed as he and Shai Hope (103) had added 177 runs for the third wicket pretty comfortably before he got dismissed.

"I am disappointed. I never want to get out, but that's the nature of sport. Shai and me, we just wanted to bat as long as possible, that was always the plan. We both got started, so we wanted to take it as deep as possible."

On the third evening, Campbell had attacked Kuldeep Yadav after his five-for in the first innings. However he said that there was wasn't any specific plan but once he saw that fielders were kept up, he decided to take the aerial route.

"At that point, he came on and the field was up, so we both fought for ourselves to get a few balls over the top, and then when those fielders got pushed back, we'd just take a single."

However after three poor shows with the willow, two centuries in the final innings will do a world of good to West Indies' confidence.

"It's a big positive for us, having not gotten the best first innings, we came out in the second innings and batted over 100 overs (118.5 overs), so that's a big plus for us," the southpaw added.

Campbell didn't want to attribute West Indies batting unit not being able to spend long time at the crease to the lack of warm-up games.

"I just think time didn't allow us to play a warm-up match, but it's international cricket. We as international players need to adapt faster in whichever conditions we face."

While Campbell was lucky to survive a few DRS calls, he did well to drag his feet across or outside the line of stumps to negate leg-before appeals.

"Maybe, it was a little bit of luck, getting the call on my side on those occasions, but definitely I was trying to get that good enough strike to get myself outside the line of batting."