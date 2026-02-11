"I feel the team is fully prepared for T20World Cup" : Suryakumar Yadav

India registered a winning start to their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 29-run victory over the USA in Mumbai and will be keen to continue their winning run in their second game against Namibia. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues’, Captain Suryakumar Yadav shared his thoughts on India’s title defence and the reasons behind his team’s superb form in the T20 format over the last 18 months.

"If you prioritise team goals ahead of personal milestones, more often than not, I feel the team will be in a dominant position. Only we can stop ourselves if we overanalyse or slip into a negative mindset, but I feel this team is fully prepared for the T20 World Cup. I don’t see any reason why we can’t go all the way."

On the importance of providing everyone in the team the freedom to express themselves:

"Honesty and freedom of speech are essential to a team sport. It’s important to listen to other players, as they might have an insight that could be beneficial for the team. Also, giving everyone the freedom to play their natural game, which has helped them reach this level, is key to maintaining a healthy team atmosphere. Looking at our win percentage over the last one or two years, which has been impressive, we must be doing something right."