Hyderabad's Powerhouse Athletes Set to Shine at Paris Olympics 2024

Hyderabad: The City of pearls renowned for its rich cultural heritage is now in the limelight as the Paris Olympics 2024 is swiftly approaching. The city boasts six pearl-like athletes ready to create a lasting influence on the global stage.



As the Paris Olympics commenced on July 26, 2024, these athletes will hold the spirit of Hyderabad and the aspirations of all Indians to Olympic glory.

Badminton gives us Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the dynamic duo that recently claimed the No. 1 spot in the BWF rankings. Their rise to the apex includes a stellar victory at the Thailand Open 2024 making them formidable rivals for Olympic gold.

PV Sindhu, standing tall as a beacon of excellence and ranked World No. 13 will be competing in Group M in Paris. She is known for her powerful smashes and strategic play.

HS Prannoy, sharing the same global ranking as PV Sindhu, will be competing in Group K. Prannoy’s achievement in winning the Indonesia Open 2024 reflects his sheer determination and grit.

In the boxing ring, we have Nikhat Zareen standing as a formidable contender in the women’s 50 kg category with two consecutive world championships under her belt. Nikhat’s journey from Nizamabad to the global stage and even achieving the tag of the first Indian female athlete to win the gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championship is profoundly encouraging.

In Table Tennis, Sreeja Akula makes her debut in the Paris Olympics bringing fresh energy to the Indian table tennis team. Known for her ability to turn matches around, Sreeja embodies the city’s growing influence in fostering elite athletes.

Ranked fourth globally in Shooting is Esha Singh. She clinched the prestigious Arjuna award and National Championship at the age of 13. Her rise from Hyderabad’s shooting ranges to the global arena is a remarkable story of talent and perseverance.