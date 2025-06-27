Hyderabad’s Biggest School Football Championship Reaches Grand Finale

Hyderabad: After four months of non-stop action, electrifying goals, and unforgettable school spirit, The Varsity Football League — Hyderabad’s premier high school football championship — is all set for its historic final showdown this Saturday, June 28th at 7:00 PM, live from Deccan Arena.

Launched with over 60 schools across Hyderabad and Telangana, the Varsity Football League has rapidly become the stage for emerging high school talent. After intense qualifiers, 16 top teams advanced to the main league, playing a three-month season that lit up school campuses and fan feeds alike. From there, the top 8 teams battled it out in a month-long playoff, culminating in this weekend’s epic finale.



Now, only two giants remain: The Gaudium School, the defending champions, looking to cement their dynasty and Excellencia, the fearless underdogs, with a dream run that’s taken the city by storm.



These two powerhouses will clash in a winner-takes-all battle under the lights at Deccan — a match destined to be talked about for years. With a halftime performance, booming crowd energy, and Hyderabad’s football community rallying behind the players, this championship isn’t just a game — it’s a celebration of what school sport can be.



Driven by a fanbase of over 25,000 followers and growing, Varsity is rewriting the script for youth sports in India. This isn’t just football — this is a movement. And it all ends here.



The Varsity Football League Championship Final is on Saturday, June 28 starting 7:00 PM at Deccan Arena

