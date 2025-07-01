Hyderabad Super League 2025 Ends With Thrilling Finals

The Hyderabad Super League 2025, powered by Sreenidi Deccan FC and hosted by Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, ended with electrifying finals at Game On Arena, Raidurg, celebrating youth talent and football excellence across Sub-Junior S3 and Junior S5 categories. In the Sub-Junior S3 final, Warriors FC triumphed over FK Stars FC in a dramatic penalty shootout. Tejas, whose calm composure and leadership stood out, was awarded Man of the Match.

The Junior S5 title went to FK Stars FC, who beat IEA FC 3-0 with dominant goals from Reyhan, Zohair, and Omer. Mudassir took home the Man of the Match trophy for his stellar performance. The closing ceremony, graced by Chief Guest Syed Abdul Sami Ather (AIKC State Convener), inspired young athletes with a call to embrace sports for empowerment and discipline.

The visionary behind the tournament, Mohammed Faiz Khan, Founder of Hyderabad Super League and CEO of Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, reaffirmed his commitment to nurturing Telangana’s grassroots football scene. With strategic partnerships including India Khelo Football, the Hyderabad Super League 2025 set a new standard for youth football in the region.