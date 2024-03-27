Hyderabad: Fans and entertainment outlets are gearing themselves up for the first IPL match at home on Wednesday, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Mumbai Indians at the Uppal stadium. Around 40,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium which has been given a facelift. The seats are orange, to match the home team’s colours.

The SRH has invited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the match.

Sports bars, bars and pubs are using the match telecast to make a variety of offerings, as also housing societies and clubs. Fateh Maidan Club is to erect a large screen at the LB stadium for its members and guests, said S.R. Vijay Raj, committee member.

“We have come up with the best offers on beverages. During the match, special snacks and haleem will be served,” he said adding that it could be a family event.

A pub at Begumpet has dedicated its screens to the IPL and has organised DJ music. Its in-house mixologist, Jayeesh Mark will be serving cocktails throughout the season.

The surroundings of the Uppal stadium will see several vendors on the day of match; many of them have set up shop on Tuesday. On sale was IPL merchandise including T-shirts, bands, caps, flags and other accessories of all participating teams. Tattoo artists are also in place.

Shiva Kumar, a vendor, said, “We move from city to city where the IPL matches are going on. We plan our travel in such a way that we reach a day ahead of the match.