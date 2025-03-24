Hukum song meant for Dhoni's grand stadium entry, says Anirudh Ravichander

"When we made the Hukum song for the movie Jailer, I told the lyricist, the song it's obviously for Rajini sir but it should also be a song which also caters to MS, when he enters the stadium, this song should play," Anirudh Ravichander said.



Speaking after the performance, the singer said, "It has been a dream, being a Chennai boy to perform in Chepauk." He also showered praise on MS Dhoni calling a son of Chennai.

Singer and music composer Anirudh Ravichander set Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on fire with his performance before the start of the 2025 IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

"He is like a song of Chennai now, I ve been a Dhoni fan since the time he started. Last year, when the Hukum song was played when Dhoni was entering the stadium, what a response that was."



Anirudh also gave a message to CSK fans for the 18th season -- "Let the fireworks start."



Meanwhile, CSK registered a 4 wicket win over arch rivals Mumbai chasing the low-target with 5 balls remaining. The Ruturaj-led team would next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28.