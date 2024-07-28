Huge Disappointment: Jwala Gutta Criticises Indian Contingent's Paris Olympics Outfits

Former Badminton player Jwala Gutta criticised the garments of the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024, calling it a huge disappointment.



I really hope the sports family stops compromising on quality for our sportspersons looks on court and off court!!!!" Jwala Gutta wrote,"After not much of thinking..The garments which was made for the Indian contingent participating in Olympics this time has been a huge disappointment!! (Especially when the designer was announced I had huge expectations)First not all girls know how to wear a saree…why didn’t the designer use this common sense and make pre draped saree(which is in current trend)The girls looked uncomfortable the blouse was of bad fit!!And second the colour and the print was so opposite of beautiful Indian!!! There was an opportunity for the designer to display the art of our culture through embroidery or hand paint!!It was a work of absolute mediocrity and looked shabby!!!I really hope the sports family stops compromising on quality for our sportspersons looks on court and off court!!!!"





Tarun Tahiliani designed it for the Indian contingent and Netizens were unhappy with the attire.



Dr Nandita Iyer, an X user wrote, "Hello Tarun Tahiliani! I have seen better Sarees sold in Mumbai streets for Rs.200 than these ceremonial uniforms you’ve ‘designed’. Cheap polyester like fabric, Ikat PRINT (!!!), tricolors thrown together with no imagination. Did you outsource it to an intern or come up with it in the last 3 minutes before the deadline? Such a disgrace to the rich weaving culture and history of India."



Another X user, Tara Deshpande wrote, "They look absolutely awful. We have the greatest textile tradition in India. Who passed this design? Who budgeted for this?"



The outfits featured ikat-inspired prints and the sportswomen were dressed in ivory sarees with a tricolour border and the sportsmen wore a kurta-bundi set.