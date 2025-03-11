How much prize money will Indian players get after Champions Trophy win?

The Indian Cricket team led-by Rohit Sharma was awarded a prize money of $ 2.24 million after their triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy final beating New Zealand by four wickets.





Chasing a decent total of 252, the Indian batters led by the skipper lived up to their name. Rohit after a good start departed for 76, while Shreyas and KL Rahul maintained the middle overs. Jadeja hit the winning runs at the Dubai International cricket stadium.

The winning cash prize translates to Rs 19.45 crore, which is less when compared to IPL salaries of some India stars. In the 2025 mega auction, Rishabh Pant was sold to the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 27 crore to become the most expensive player in IPL history. Shreyas Iyer too got a bid of Rs 26.75 crore.





However, exact figures of how much each player would get is still unknown. Generally, the monetary reserve would be equally distributed among the 15-member squad and support staff. Additionally, the unit might get bonuses from the BCCI.

On the other hand, New Zealand -- the runners-up will receive $ 1.12 million (Rs 9.72 crore), While semi-finalists Australia and South Africa would get Rs 4.86 crore each. Moreover, each team gets $ 34,000 for every win in the group stage.



Interestingly, after a 53 percent increase from the last time, the 2025 edition of Champions Trophy has a total prize pool of $ 6.9 million.