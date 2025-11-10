'Hope One Day I Can Come Back': Lionel Messi Visits Camp Nou

Lionel Messi secretly visited the Camp Nou on Sunday night, marking his first time back at the iconic stadium since leaving Barcelona.

Messi revealed the visit through a heartfelt post on his Instagram account, sparking excitement among Barcelona fans. “Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world,” Messi wrote.

The Argentine legend also expressed his desire to return to Barcelona not just to bid farewell. “I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…” he added.