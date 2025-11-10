'Hope One Day I Can Come Back': Lionel Messi Visits Camp Nou
Messi revealed the visit through a heartfelt post on his Instagram account, sparking excitement among Barcelona fans
Lionel Messi secretly visited the Camp Nou on Sunday night, marking his first time back at the iconic stadium since leaving Barcelona.
Messi revealed the visit through a heartfelt post on his Instagram account, sparking excitement among Barcelona fans. “Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world,” Messi wrote.
The Argentine legend also expressed his desire to return to Barcelona not just to bid farewell. “I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…” he added.
Messi’s emotional message highlights the deep bond he continues to share with the club and its supporters.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner parted ways with Barcelona in 2021 due to the club’s financial constraints. He went on to join Paris Saint-Germain, later won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, and eventually moved to Inter Miami, marking the end of his European club career.
Camp Nou remains under renovation but was recently reopened for first-team training, making Messi’s quiet return even more symbolic.
