Honda India Talent Cup: Raivat Dhar Leads in Race 2 of Round 3

Chennai: Demonstrating exceptional determination and racing passion, the young Honda Racing India riders delivered a strong performance in Race 2 of Round 3 of the 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F in Chennai, highlighting their unwavering focus on the track.

Adding to the intensity of Race 2, the riders displayed exceptional precision and fierce competitive spirit on the track. In the 8-lap race, Raivat Dhar made a strong start to quickly take the lead. Maintaining a commanding performance throughout, he crossed the chequered flag with a total race time of 16:48.170 and he also secured the fastest lap of the race at 2:04.353.

Putting up a strong fight and battling very closely, Solomon R secured the 2nd place, finishing the race in 16:54.217 with his fastest lap at 2:05.341.

The contest for third place intensified as both Alshin Thomas and Tejash BA went head-to-head, each pushing their boundaries for a spot on the podium. Demonstrating excellent control and a consistent pace, Tejash BA secured the 3rd place with a total time of 16:57.409 with his fastest lap at 2:05.509