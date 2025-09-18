Heroes of the Lord’s Celebrates India’s Historic Junior World Cup Triumph

The spirit of sporting glory and national pride came alive at NMIMS, Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Mumbai, as the grand commemorative event ‘Heroes of the Lord’s’ paid tribute to The Juniors Indian Cricket Team that created history by defeating Pakistan at Lord’s, England, to win the 1996 Junior World Cup.

Curated by Shri Deepak Pandit, former Assistant Commissioner of Customs & GST, and Selector, Manager & PRO of The Juniors Indian Cricket Team, the evening celebrated an unforgettable chapter in Indian cricket while uniting the worlds of sports, culture, and service.

The event was graced by Guest of Honour Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, who joined in commemorating this landmark moment in Indian sporting history.

Cricketing stalwarts of the 1996 team including Captain Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Vice-Captain Mohammad Kaif, and Coach Sarkar Talwar were felicitated on stage. The gathering was further enlivened by the presence of noted personalities from sports, politics, and the entertainment industry, including Kunal Ganjawala, Suresh Wadkar, Talat Aziz, Neeraj Shridhar, Sameer, actress Shikha Malhotra and others. Virtual wishes continued to pour in from sporting legends and Bollywood icons throughout the evening.

The celebration presented a rich tapestry of cultural performances, thematic AVs, and heartfelt tributes, culminating in the felicitation of the 1996 World Cup heroes, enduring symbols of India’s sporting pride. A special highlight of the evening was the contribution of the Kashmiri Pandit Association of Maharashtra and the Shri Sathya Sai Organisation, who brought forward segments showcasing their cultural, social, and spiritual values.

The event concluded with a celebratory cake-cutting to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Deepak Pandit said, “The victory at Lord’s in 1996 was not just about winning a trophy — it was about showing the world the power of Indian grit, teamwork, and belief. This evening is a salute to that spirit, and to the players who made our nation proud.”

Adding to this sentiment, Mohammad Kaif, Vice-Captain of The Juniors Indian Cricket Team, shared, “Coming together after so many years brings back a flood of memories — the hard work, the passion, and the joy of seeing the tricolour fly high. We were just boys then, but our hearts beat for India.”

Founded in 1968, the Kashmiri Pandit Association of Maharashtra (KPA) is a socio-cultural organisation dedicated to preserving the heritage, traditions, and welfare of the Kashmiri Pandit community. Through cultural festivals, educational initiatives, and community support programmes, KPA continues to foster solidarity while celebrating the legacy and resilience of Kashmiri Pandits.

The Shri Sathya Sai Organisation, rooted in the teachings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, is a global spiritual and service movement dedicated to fostering compassion, harmony, and selfless service. With a presence in over 120 countries, its initiatives span free medical care, education, community welfare, and cultural programmes. It uniquely promotes sports as a platform for instilling values of discipline, teamwork, and integrity — exemplifying how spirituality and sport can go hand in hand.

Bringing together sports legends, cultural icons, and social organisations, ‘Heroes of the Lord’s’ stood as a powerful tribute to legacy, service, and the unifying spirit of India.