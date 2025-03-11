 Top
Here's why BCCI did not plan grand felicitation for team India after CT win!

11 March 2025 12:12 PM IST

Indian squad members have got a week off before they join their respective IPL teams ahead of the tournament beginning March 22

Indian cricket team celebrates their win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

New Delhi: With the Indian team making a quiet return home following their triumph in the Champions Trophy in Dubai, a spectacular show of welcome for the team was missing. The team was given a hero's welcome after their feat in West Indies last year.

The players had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their return from Barbados via a special flight back in July, 2024. But why is there no such reception this time?

The Champions Trophy winning squad members have got just a week before they join their respective IPL teams ahead of the tournament beginning March 22.
"All the players with families left from Dubai on Monday. There are some players who have stayed back for a couple of days," a BCCI source told PTI.
With players preferring to "rest" ahead of the two-month-long IPL, the BCCI did not plan a felicitation for the team like it did when the squad returned from Barbados following the win in the T20 World Cup.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and pacer Harshit Rana landed in Delhi on Monday night. Superstar Virat Kohli had left the team hotel with wife Anushka Sharma right after the team returned from the Dubai International Stadium late on Sunday night. While, skipper Rohit landed back in Mumbai on Monday night.
Meanwhile, India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win their third Champions Trophy. They were the only unbeaten side in the eight-team tournament.
Though Pakistan were the tournament hosts, India played all their games in Dubai as per the agreed hybrid model.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
