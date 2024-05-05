Here's How RCB Can Qualify for IPL Playoffs

Hyderabad: After a bad start in this IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) makes a comeback in this tournament with a win against Gujarat Titans (GT). They defeated GT by 4 wickets.



RCB is placed in the 7th position in the points table after their win with 4 wins in 11 matches and run rate of -0.049.Royal Challengers have 3 more games to play and they have a chance to qualify for the playoffs if they win their remaining three matches which will take them to 14 points and they also need the help of other teams.For RCB to qualify, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with 12 points each should not win more than 1 match of their remaining 4 matches. Punjab Kings with 8 points should not win more than 2 matches in their remaining 4 matches. CSK and DC with 10 points each should not win more than 2 matches. KKR and RR should win all their remaining matches.If this plays out well, 6 teams will have 14 points where Net run rate will play a crucial role and for this RCB should win all their matches by a huge margin.RCB will play Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in their remaining three matches.