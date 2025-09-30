Heartbreak was Evident in Steelers Camp, But They Must Learn to Move Forward: Rishank Devadiga

Day 27 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 witnessed a thrilling clash between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers that kept fans on the edge of their seats. From Vinay’s raiding brilliance to Ashu Malik’s commanding presence and Shadloui’s sheer dominance, the evening was filled with high-intensity kabaddi action.



Speaking exclusively on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga analyzed both matches of the day as the caravan arrived in Chennai, while also expressing confidence that ‘Revenge Week,’ which begins today, will be full of fireworks.

Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga spoke about the thrilling match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers:



“The last five minutes was simply electrifying, especially with Haryana Steelers staging a comeback. Vinay’s quick raid points were crucial; he even tackled Ashu twice, which shifted the momentum. And then, the drama in the final raid was just spectacular. Neeraj Narwal’s penultimate raid, where he earned a bonus point with brilliant footwork, was the turning point. That single bonus changed the match for Dabang Delhi. Had Delhi been tackled in that moment, Haryana Steelers would have walked away with an all-out and two additional points. The heartbreak was evident in the Steelers’ camp, but that’s the beauty of kabaddi, such intense moments test a team’s resolve, and they must learn to move forward from here.”

On Haryana Steelers’ Coach Manpreet Singh expression throughout the match:

“The motivation Coach Manpreet gave in the closing minutes was outstanding. He told the players, ‘One-point loss or one-point win; that’s the difference this match will make.’ That truly fired them up. Vinay, especially, rose to the occasion with back-to-back raids. Scoring 18 points from 19 raids is phenomenal. For me, he was the standout raider for the Steelers, and his performance impressed me the most.”

On Ashu Malik’s performance:

“Ashu announced his comeback in the last match, and he carried that form forward. Right from the beginning, his raids were sharp and relentless, putting constant pressure on Haryana’s defense. He’s a skilful player, who knows exactly when to strike and how to score. His presence was vital for Delhi, particularly in neutralizing the threat of Vinay and Shivam Patare. The defensive combination of Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet also played a key role, and together, the senior players anchored Delhi brilliantly.”

On Gujarat Giants’ all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui’s performance:

"The way Shadloui dominated right from the start was outstanding. He played with such intent and confidence; it’s the hallmark of a champion. Without the responsibility of captaincy, he looked more free, and it reflected in his raids and tackles. To perform like this against a strong side such as UP Yoddhas speaks volumes. If Shadloui and the Gujarat Giants continue this level of performance, they can definitely climb higher on the points table.”

On the upcoming ‘Revenge Week’ match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz:

“I believe Bengal Warriorz will present a tougher challenge to Puneri Paltan if Devank maintains his current form and receives the necessary support from the defense. Revenge Week is going to be full of fireworks.”