Heartbreak for Satwik-Chirag as Indians Go Down Fighting in China Masters Final

Shenzhen: India's top men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty endured yet another heartbreak, falling in straight games to world No.1 Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea in a gripping China Masters Super 750 final here on Sunday.

The Asian Games champions had hoped to end their title drought but squandered a 14-7 advantage in the opening game before slipping to a 19-21, 15-21 defeat in 45 minutes.



Satwik and Chirag came into their second successive final in supreme touch, not dropping a game all week after adding a second World Championships bronze and finishing runners-up at the Hong Kong Open. But they would rue letting slip the opening game from a position of strength.

Kim and Seo, who reunited this season after experimenting with other partners, were contesting their ninth final of 2025, having already won six titles, including a World Championships gold in Paris and Super 1000 crowns at the All England and Indonesia Open.

It was billed as a battle between the world's best attack and the best defence and it did have its moments but in the end Kim and Seo showed better nerves and technical acumen to emerge victories.

In the opening, the Koreans jumped to a 3-0 lead but the Indians stormed back with a flurry of angled smashes to make it 6-all. Chirag's deft touches at the net gave them an 11-7 cushion at the break and soon they stretched it to 14-8.

However, errors crept in, a lost video challenge broke their rhythm and the Koreans pounced on eight of the next nine points to wrest back the momentum at 15-all. Kim served a fault but a deceptive return kept it tight at 17-17.

A net error from Chirag handed Korea a 19-17 lead, but the Indians struck back as Seo miscued to make it 19-all.

The left-handed Kim earned game point with a sharp winner, and Chirag went wide to give the Koreans the opening game.

After the change of sides, the Indians went 3-2 up with Chirag dazzling at the net, even producing a between-the-legs shot before spraying wide. At 4-4, Satwik hit his own between-the-legs return to win a point.

The Indians unleashed steep angled smashes to break through the Korean defence and led 8-6. However, they allowed the Koreans back to 9-9 before Seo's outrageous cross-court defensive return made it 10-9. Seo produced another delicate net shot to secure a one-point cushion at the interval.

On resumption, Seo served into the net but killed Satwik's weak serve on the next point. A flat return from Seo, followed by Kim keeping a rally alive despite being on the floor, and Chirag hitting long, gave the Koreans a four-point lead at 15-11. Seo prevailed in a flat exchange next before Chirag miscued again as the Koreans stayed ahead 17-14.

A neat drop shot extended the lead to 18-15 for the Koreans, who grabbed five match points after Chirag went long twice. Satwik then pushed the final return long to seal the title for the Koreans.