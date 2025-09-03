He Understands One Loss Can Hurt Play-of Chances: Devadiga on Ashu Malik

Day 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 delivered thrilling performances and surprising results with Jaipur Pink Panthers impressing with an all-round team effort, and debutant Ali Choubtarash stealing the spotlight. Patna Pirates struggled to convert opportunities, and Dabang Delhi dominated with experience, while Bengaluru Bulls disappointed with an uncharacteristic performance.

Speaking exclusively on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga praised Jaipur Pink Panthers’ team performance:

“The way Nitin Rawal led the side today was commendable. His captaincy was excellent, and the raid distribution was spot on. Nitin Kumar looked extremely skilful on the mat, using the entire space to secure 13 raid points. Rawal’s captaincy was a 10 out of 10, he even trusted Ali Choubtarash with raids at key moments and guided Reza and Aashish brilliantly in defense. Ronak also stepped up. Overall, it was a true team performance from the Jaipur Pink Panthers, with every player giving their 100 per cent.”

On Ali Choubtarash’s debut:

“It was completely unexpected, to come into the first match of your debut season and show such maturity and skill. Ali’s speed is exceptional; his fake movements and ability to tempt the defense set him apart. He completely dismantled Patna’s defense and earned 8 raid points. This player is definitely going to make a mark this season.”

On Patna Pirates’ back-to-back losses:

“Both defeats were narrow and largely due to lack of experience. In the first match, they were leading by 8–10 points but collapsed in the final minutes. Even in this match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, they had opportunities to bounce back but couldn’t take them. The raiders actually performed well, Maninder scored 15 raid points, Sudhakar 9, and Ayan 6. But the defense let them down, and that cost Patna Pirates the match.”

On Dabang Delhi’s dominant win:

“This was a one-sided victory, and the experience in their team made all the difference. With defenders like Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet, and Saurabh Nandal, the side looks solid. For a young raider like Ashu (Malik), having such experienced teammates boosts confidence, and he grabbed the opportunity with an excellent performance. He understands the seriousness of this shorter season, with only 18 matches instead of 22, every game is crucial. If you lose even one, it can hurt playoff chances. That’s why Ashu’s peak form from the start is so important, and I expect him to continue this way.”

On Bengaluru Bulls’ disappointing show:

“This was a let down. In their first match against Puneri Paltan, the Bulls looked competitive and gave hope they would perform better going forward. But in this match against Dabang Delhi, their play lacked spark, especially in defense, which looked completely scattered. Even in raiding, Akash Shinde, expected to lead from the front, failed to deliver early points, and that demotivated the team. The youngsters tried to contribute later, but kabaddi is a team game, and the Bulls simply didn’t click today.”