He is the best Indian batter in middle overs, Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer

Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on the standout aspect of Shreyas Iyer's innings: "It was just the clean, crisp hitting—especially against spin. I believe he is the best Indian batter in the middle overs when it comes to taking down spinners. Often, batters need to step out to create momentum before hitting over the top, but Shreyas doesn't require that. This makes it difficult for bowlers to predict his next move. It's not just his front-foot play; he effectively uses the depth of the crease to deposit deliveries over the mid-wicket fielder. One key observation is how he has slightly opened his stance. Traditionally, batting is a side-on game, but Shreyas has adjusted his back leg such that it is no longer parallel to the popping crease but slightly open, somewhere between point and cover. His bat, which used to come down almost over the off-stump, is now positioned slightly outside, allowing him to access areas he couldn't before. This adjustment has also improved his ability to handle short balls. If a batter is solely focused on the short ball with all their weight on the back leg, they risk mistiming shots. However, with Shreyas' balanced stance, he remains mobile and in control, which significantly enhances his shot-making ability."



Kane Williamson analysed Shreyas Iyer's innings and how his batting has evolved over the years, he said: "It was a knock of the highest standard. From the very first ball, it was almost a highlight reel—he played the ball exactly where it was meant to be hit. Anything outside off stump, he looked to access the offside, and he even struck sixes over cover against some of the best seamers in the world. Then, to take on Rashid Khan as well—that's one of the toughest challenges in the game. As a leader, to step in at No. 3, set the tone, and take on the opposition's biggest threats was remarkable. That innings was truly out of this world. But what stands out about Shreyas is how he continues to evolve his game. For a period, teams targeted him with short balls, but now, he's adjusting brilliantly— getting deeper in his crease, de-weighting his front leg, and dominating the short-pitched deliveries. What's most impressive is his ability to shift his weight forward again, making it difficult for bowlers who try the 'one-two' approach—going short, then full. He's now able to access all areas of the ground, which makes him such a formidable batter

Aakash Chopra shared his perspective on debutant Priyansh Arya's innings: "To be honest, I was a little circumspect at first. After all, he is an uncapped Indian player. Yes, he performed well in the Delhi Premier League, but the IPL is a completely different challenge. Playing in the world's biggest stadium and facing a baptism by fire against bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada is no easy task—it's a batter's nightmare, in a sense. But Priyansh was outstanding. He stays inside the line quite a bit, allowing him access to the offside. The one stroke that truly stood out for me was his straight drive.

Aakash Chopra also analysed Shubman Gill's innings, he said: "With Shubman, you almost expect him to perform well nine out of ten times, especially in Ahmedabad. There was one over where he completely took down Azmatullah Omarzai and then Marco Jansen. As for his dismissal off Glenn Maxwell, you can't be too critical. When chasing 240+, there's only one way to play—you keep going, and you don't stop. High-risk cricket comes with the consequence that, sometimes, you'll get out. But while he was at the crease, he looked very good. This is a promising sign for the Gujarat Titans. Last season was a middling one for him, but this year, I expect him to be a strong contender for the Orange Cap."

Kane Williamson also shared his thoughts on Shashank Singh's innings, highlighting his composure and stroke play, he said: "Shashank is coming off an outstanding breakout season last year. He's incredibly still at the crease, has beautiful hands, and doesn't move excessively, yet he possesses so many scoring options. He has the time to adjust to short-pitched deliveries—whether ramping it over the keeper or pulling off a length—but he can also hold his position and play powerful straight drives. The way he comes in during the death overs, with little time to settle, and takes on bowlers with confidence is exceptional. Whether it's Rashid Khan missing his length slightly and Shashank slapping it back over square—that's an incredibly difficult shot against someone of Rashid's calibre. It just speaks to the quality of the player.