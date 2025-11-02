Having Two of the World’s Best T20 Fast Bowlers is a Huge Asset: Varun Aaron

Australia: India chased down a record 188 runs to win the 3rd T20I against Australia at Hobart, leveling the five-match series 1-1. Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar experts Aaron Finch and Varun Aaron shared their thoughts on Washington Sundar’s match-winning innings and the key bowling performances of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’ Aaron Finch praised Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma’s impactful and skillful innings:

"Washington was outstanding and delivered exactly what India needed at that moment. His arrival at the crease took the pressure off the set batsman Tilak Varma, which is vital in T20 cricket. He played confidently on both sides of the wicket and responded well to short-pitched deliveries. It was an excellent innings from a top performer."

On Arshdeep Singh’s impactful comeback:

"Any team would be fortunate to have a bowler with Arshdeep’s attributes. I admire his attitude every time he bowls. He has the skill, height, and ability to swing the ball both ways. He can ramp up the pace when needed and consistently executes his plans. Though sometimes the runs go around the park, he plays with great spirit and a smile. Above all, he takes priceless powerplay wickets that can change games."

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’ Varun Aaron highlighted Washington Sundar’s impressive batting display:

"Washington has demonstrated his effectiveness with the bat, especially against short-pitched deliveries, as we saw in the previous IPL. His first five boundaries off the fast bowlers were all through short balls, showing how well he thrives on them. Australia likely underestimated his capability to play the short ball, and his early six off Nathan Ellis set the tone perfectly. Though he didn't bowl in this match, his contribution with the bat was crucial, and he could well be the player of the match for this T20 international."

On the bowling performances of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah:

"Arshdeep and Jasprit both excel at taking wickets and restricting runs. Having two of the world’s best T20 fast bowlers is a huge asset. Arshdeep was invaluable, especially with his ability to move the ball in the powerplay. He bowled tightly to key batsmen like Travis Head and Josh Inglis, taking crucial wickets and maintaining pressure. Even though Marcus Stoinis played well, Arshdeep’s wickets were well deserved and pivotal for India."

On Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling and their ability to take wickets and restrict runs:

"Both these bowlers excel at taking wickets and stopping runs, which makes them invaluable. Arshdeep’s skill in the powerplay, especially with his ability to swing the ball and take crucial wickets, is priceless. His ability to dismiss key batsmen like Travis Head and Josh Inglis under pressure helped turn the game. Even if wickets don’t always reflect the effort, his contributions are vital for India’s success."