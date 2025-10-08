Harmanpreet Kaur Should Give Herself Little Extra Time at the Crease: Anjum Chopra

Speaking on ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Anjum Chopra spoke about Smriti Mandhana:



“The fact that Smriti Mandhana likes the ball coming onto the bat and enjoys hitting through the line will certainly help her, especially against South Africa’s pace attack. It’s also about settling those butterflies, in your mind, heart, and stomach; and reminding yourself that it’s just another game of cricket. Yes, it’s a World Cup match but at the end of the day, it’s still a ‘see ball, hit ball’ approach, which she’s executed beautifully over the last year and a half. She already has over 400 runs under her belt this season. Now, it’s about understanding her role as vice-captain; she’s expected to play match-winning knocks and deliver when the team needs her. It’s just about fine-tuning her mindset and staying fully aware in the middle of how situations can unfold.”

On Smriti Mandhana’s hunger to set the record straight on the World Cup stage:



“All those numbers we often discuss don’t count unless they come in a World Cup. That’s a record Smriti would want to correct quickly. Nobody is getting younger, and opportunities like a home World Cup don’t come often. It’s not that Smriti won’t score another hundred; she will. She’s already just one short of Meg Lanning’s all-time record for most centuries. But the key point is, when you’re playing in a World Cup, especially at home, every single day becomes important. Not just in terms of India’s results, but also from a personal performance standpoint. With the kind of ability Smriti possesses, expectations are bound to follow. At the end of the day, it’s up to the batter holding the bat to calm herself down and remind herself. It’s just a one-ball game.”

On Harmanpreet Kaur’s approach with the bat:



“Harmanpreet Kaur should give herself a little extra time at the crease. Every time she walks in, she seems to think like a 20 or 25-year-old, who can just go out there and hit the ball around the park. Yes, she can, but she doesn’t need to. The situation often doesn’t demand that kind of aggression. She just needs to spend a bit more time in the middle, even if it means batting through 10 overs without losing her wicket. Avoiding rash shots and keeping her focus intact will be key. It’s easier said than done because when you’re out in the middle, everything, the pressure, scoreboard, situation, can get to you. But that’s where the difference lies between a good player and a match-winner. For me, the day Harmanpreet Kaur crosses that 35 or 38 not out mark and finishes India’s innings, whether setting a total or chasing one, she’ll feel far more comfortable and at ease; both as captain and as a batter.”

On India’s combination dilemma and the importance of including a sixth bowling option in the playing XI:

“If Amanjot Kaur is fit and Renuka Singh Thakur is also available, then naturally, one of the batters may have to sit out. In my view, you wouldn’t want to change the opening pair of Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, and you’d also want to continue with Richa Ghosh because she has shown better temperament in the last couple of games. But if India is to field a sixth bowling option, which I feel they eventually must, then a batter will need to make way. Whether we like it or not, the top five batters currently don’t bowl. If Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, or even Harleen Deol were contributing seven to eight overs between them, this wouldn’t even be a discussion. But in a World Cup, you need six bowlers, that’s the minimum requirement.”

On Kranti Goud’s inspiring journey:

“Kranti Goud herself has such an inspiring story. She’s the youngest among her siblings, and despite her father losing his job, the family continued to support her dream of playing cricket. Her brothers stood by her, helping her reach this level. She mentioned how a big LED screen was set up in her village, not just in the city in Madhya Pradesh where she currently lives, but also in her village, so that everyone could watch her play. That’s such a proud moment for her and for everyone back home. When you look at Kranti’s excitement and then at others in the dressing room who have played multiple World Cups with all their experience and wisdom, you can see how this mix is positively influencing the team’s environment.”