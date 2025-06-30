Hardik Pandya Spotted Wearing 32 Gram Watch Worth Rs 3.3 Crore!

Team India star all‑rounder Hardik Pandya was back to making headlines but its not related to cricket.

The 31-year-old cricketer turned heads at Mumbai Airport on Saturday with his uber-cool airport look that includes a high‑end luxury watch.

Sporting a Richard Mille RM 67‑02 'Sébastien Ogier' edition, Pandya showcased a watch valued at approximately Rs 3.37 crore (around $395,000).

He paired a colourful, multi‑hued sweater and black cargo pants with standout accessories that includes a chunky silver chain, sleek black sunglasses, and polished black boots. However, the Mumbai Indians skipper's wrist-piece turned out to be the show‑stealer. The ultralight RM 67‑02, weighing just 32 grams immediately grabbed eyeballs for its unique design and of course, it's price. Richard Mille’s high-end watch is designed for elite athletes like rally icon Sébastien Ogier, which offers durability, shock resistance. Pandya never shied away from flaunting his favorite time-pieces. His luxury watch collection reportedly includes iconic watches such as Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph, Petak Phillippe Nautilus, Richard Mille's and others. Pandya wore an orange strap, silver bodied Richard Mille RM 67-02 Alexis Pinturault Quartz during India's Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, 2025, where he picked two wickets.

Hardik Pandya's seemingly simple watch is worth 7 crore Indian rupees. pic.twitter.com/UYbIuYK0iU — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) February 23, 2025