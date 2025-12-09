Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi for Clicking Pictures of Mahieka From an Inappropriate Angle
The all-rounder expressed his disappointment in an Instagram story, saying that a line had been crossed
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has criticised paparazzi for clicking photos of his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma from an inappropriate angle.
The all-rounder expressed his disappointment in an Instagram story, saying that a line had been crossed.
“I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny — it’s part of the life I’ve chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line. Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paparazzi decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism,” he wrote.
Pandya urged photographers to be more mindful and respectful when taking pictures.
“This isn’t about headlines or who clicked what; it’s about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I’m requesting you all — please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let’s keep some humanity in this game. Thank you,” he added.
Hardik Pandya was previously married to actor and model Natasa Stankovic. The couple mutually separated in 2024 after four years of marriage.
In October 2025, Pandya confirmed that he was dating Mahieka and shared pictures of her on his Instagram Stories.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story