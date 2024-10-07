Hardik Pandya overtakes Virat Kohli to top this unique list!

India Star all rounder Hardik Pandya in a unique feat surpassed talisman batter Virat Kohli to finish most T20I matches with a six.

In the first T20 match against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday, confident Pandya looked in full flow as he faced the Bangla bowling unit. Hardik finished with an unbeaten 39 from 16 that included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

The "Chase Master--Virat Kohli," who retired from T20 internationals after the historic T20 World Cup win, had previously held the record after finishing four T20 matches with a six. Surpassing Kohli, fluent Pandya did the feat for the fifth time in an international game for team India.

Wicket keeper-batters Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishab Pant are next in line after Pandya and Kohli.

Meanwhile, continuing the winning momentum after white-washing the two match test series, team India registered a dominating victory in the first T20 match.

Suryakumar-led side chased down the 127 run target in under 12 overs. Arshadeep Singh was awarded the Player of the Match. The second match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.