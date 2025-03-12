Hardik Pandya's post becomes fastest to secure 1M likes on Instagram
Hardik, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, has a significant social media following across platforms
India star all rounder Hardik Pandya earmarked a unique feat outside his cricketing prowess.
Hardik, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, has a significant social media following across platforms. Recently, the 31-year-old star took to Instagram to post a picture, which has now become his trademark.
After India's triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy, Hardik took the trophy to recreate his T20 World Cup pose. He flaw-lessly struck the 'Khaby Lame' pose yet again to set the internet ablaze.
With the post Hardik reportedly went on to become the fastest Indian to secure 1 million likes on an Instagram post. The post currently has more than 16 million likes with 310k comments.
The all-rounder scored 99 runs with important cameos and bagged four wickets in the ICC showpiece event.
Pandya has also ignited discussions online over his effortlessly mammoth sixes and highly expensive watch collection. He flaunted a Rs 21 crore Richard Mille during the Champions Trophy victory celebrations.
But to the disappointment of fans, Hardik would sit out during the first match of Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings due to a suspension from last season's slow over rate.
Meanwhile, India lifted the marquee 50-over ICC tournament after 12 years securing a four wicket win over New Zealand in the finals in Dubai.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story