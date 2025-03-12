Hardik Pandya's post becomes fastest to secure 1M likes on Instagram

India star all rounder Hardik Pandya earmarked a unique feat outside his cricketing prowess.



Hardik, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, has a significant social media following across platforms. Recently, the 31-year-old star took to Instagram to post a picture, which has now become his trademark.





After India's triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy, Hardik took the trophy to recreate his T20 World Cup pose. He flaw-lessly struck the 'Khaby Lame' pose yet again to set the internet ablaze.

With the post Hardik reportedly went on to become the fastest Indian to secure 1 million likes on an Instagram post. The post currently has more than 16 million likes with 310k comments.

The all-rounder scored 99 runs with important cameos and bagged four wickets in the ICC showpiece event.