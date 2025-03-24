Harbhajan Singh sparks controversy over comment on Jofra Archer in IPL 2025

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh landed himself in a fresh controversy while commentating for the 2025 season IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.



During his commentary, the former off-spinner used an unusual reference to make a point on RR bowler Jofra Archer.





"London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, was been at the receiving end of racist remarks. Several netizens slammed Singh for his remarks.