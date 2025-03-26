Harbhajan Singh responds as fan complains about quality of Hindi commentary
The fan urged broadcasters to improve the quality of Hindi Commentary in the ongoing IPL
A cricket fan expressed his displeasure with Hindi commentary in the ongoing IPL and the recently concluded Champions Trophy and urged the broadcasters to improve its quality.
In a video that is now viral on social media platforms, he said, "Please Improve Hindi Commentary. It's becoming difficult to watch a match with Hindi Commentary. Back in the day, When we used to see Indian commentaries from -- Manindar Singh, Arun Lal and Sushil Doshi, we used to get a lot to learn about the technicalities of the game. But now, Hindi commentary either contains poetry or old stories."
"I was recently watching a match with my mom and the commentator said, 'Guru gaend aise jage lage hai jaha pe koi haddi nahi hai,' what is this?" he asked.
He further clarified, "I am not targeting any specific commentator, these are all legends, who played great cricket for India. That is why I'm pleading with you to teach us the technical aspects."
Responding positively to this constructive criticism, former spinner and commentator Harbhajan Singh said, "Thank you for the input. We will work on it.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer blazed a masterful unbeaten 97 off 42 balls and started his new stint as captain of Punjab Kings with a 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last year, smacked nine sixes and five fours as he anchored Punjab to 243-5 with Shashank Singh hammering 44 not out off just 16 balls.
Gujarat ran out of steam in the death overs to finish at 232-5 despite Sai Sudharsan (74) and Jos Buttler (54) keeping them in the hunt at the home ground.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Next Story