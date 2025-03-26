Harbhajan Singh responds as fan complains about quality of Hindi commentary

A cricket fan expressed his displeasure with Hindi commentary in the ongoing IPL and the recently concluded Champions Trophy and urged the broadcasters to improve its quality.



In a video that is now viral on social media platforms, he said, "Please Improve Hindi Commentary. It's becoming difficult to watch a match with Hindi Commentary. Back in the day, When we used to see Indian commentaries from -- Manindar Singh, Arun Lal and Sushil Doshi, we used to get a lot to learn about the technicalities of the game. But now, Hindi commentary either contains poetry or old stories."

"I was recently watching a match with my mom and the commentator said, 'Guru gaend aise jage lage hai jaha pe koi haddi nahi hai,' what is this?" he asked.

He further clarified, "I am not targeting any specific commentator, these are all legends, who played great cricket for India. That is why I'm pleading with you to teach us the technical aspects."

Responding positively to this constructive criticism, former spinner and commentator Harbhajan Singh said, "Thank you for the input. We will work on it.