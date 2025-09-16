Handshake Row: Shahid Afridi Blasts BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav
The incident was triggered after Suryakumar Yadav and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked away from the ground after their seven-wicket victory over Pakistan without handshake
The controversy over the customary handshake post India vs Pakistan Asia Cup on Sunday is getting bigger with former players from both countries responding to the incident.
None from the Indian squad including the support staff showed up for the customary post-match handshake.
Reacting to the controversy, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi strongly criticised the BCCI and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav defended the decision as being aligned with directives from the BCCI and the Indian government, citing sensitivity over the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
However, Afridi described the India's act as unsportsmanlike. He expressed disappointment that politics were allowed to seep into what is conventionally considered a gesture of sportsmanship.
Afridi criticised the decision as shameful and questioned whether sporting values are being undermined by political posturing.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), meanwhile, maintains the action followed governmental and board directives.
The controversy has stirred sharp reactions across social media with few backing Team India's decision, while others expressed different views including boycotting the match itself.