Handshake Row: Shahid Afridi Blasts BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav

The controversy over the customary handshake post India vs Pakistan Asia Cup on Sunday is getting bigger with former players from both countries responding to the incident.

The incident was triggered after Suryakumar Yadav and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked away from the ground after their seven-wicket victory over Pakistan without handshake.

None from the Indian squad including the support staff showed up for the customary post-match handshake.

Reacting to the controversy, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi strongly criticised the BCCI and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.