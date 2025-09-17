Half of PKL 12’s First 28 Matches Decided by Five Points or Less

Mumbai: The thrill and intensity of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 on the JioStar Network is only getting higher with every passing week. After an exhilarating Week 1, trends indicate that it could be the most thrilling season ever with new benchmarks being set almost every second match. Of the first 28 matches, 14 (≈50%) have been decided by five points or fewer, a testament to the razor-thin margins that keep fans engrossed. With only eight matches decided by more than 10 points, and just a six-point spread separating the top eight teams, Season 12 is delivering a level of competitiveness that is only intensifying.

High feats decorate Season 12

Season 12 has already been marked by unprecedented achievements:

• The first-ever Golden Raid happened in Match 14, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.. The second Golden Raid happened in Match 24, by Nitin Kumar Dhankar during Jaipur Pink Panthers’ win over Gujarat Giants

• Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal became the first player ever to score 50 raid points in his first three games, including three Super 10s

• 21 different players registered Super 10s

• On the defensive end, 20 players posted High 5s, and seven logged two or more Super Tackles.

Raiding power and player impact

Attacking play is defining the season, with multi-point raids up 40% (174 compared to 124 last season), Super 10s rising 41% (24 versus 17 last season), and average raid points per match climbing to 42 (up 10%).

Among the top raiders this season is Dabang Delhi K.C.’s Ashu Malik, who has shown remarkable consistency and an ability to seize game-changing moments. He was instrumental in engineering a 16-point masterclass against Bengal Warriorz that also enabled his team to achieve an unbeaten five-match start.

Ashu Malik reflected on the league’s pulse: “The competition and intensity this season have been on another level. Every match challenges us and pushes us to fight harder for the team. In this sport, one bold move or one point can completely change the momentum, and that’s what makes it so thrilling. The pressure, the excitement, and the energy from our fans drive us to give our absolute best every single game. I’m sure the weeks ahead will bring even more of that same thrill and intensity for everyone watching.”

Comebacks and crunch moments

Remarkable comebacks have defined the season. Dabang Delhi K.C. 's five-point win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 20, Nitin Kumar Dhankar’s Pink Panthers’ Golden Raid victory against Gujarat Giants in Match 24, and Puneri Paltan come-from-behind triumphs all showcase high-pressure turnarounds. Other memorable fightbacks include the Bengaluru Bulls’ six-point surge in Match 17, Tamil Thalaivas’ seven-point revival in the season opener, and the Haryana Steelers’ gritty 11-point comeback against UP Yoddhas in Match 16.

Reflecting on his clutch moment, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Nitin Kumar Dhankar shared,“It felt incredible to deliver the Golden Raid for my team. Moments like these show how anyone can change the game in an instant. Our defence and teamwork have been our strength, and winning these close matches proves Jaipur Pink Panthers are always ready for the big moments.”

What’s next

With Rivalry Week ongoing, the upcoming matches are set to be even more exciting. Teams are closely matched, and the momentum can shift quickly, so fans can expect some intense battles. The season has already seen some notable moments, like the first-ever Golden Raid, and with many new stars rising, PKL Season 12 is shaping up to be the most thrilling yet. There’s plenty more action and drama ahead for fans to enjoy.





