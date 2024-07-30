Gully cricket vibes: TNPL player hits ball out of the park, local denies to return it

Hyderabad: In a street cricket style incident, a local man took the ball that landed outside the stadium and refused to give it back and took it home, the hilarious video of the act from a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match is now viral on Social media.

In a match between the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers on Monday, a batter from the Super Gillies dispatched the ball out of the NPR College Ground with his massive hit.

A local man, who was quick enough to grab the ball, had refused to return it and instead walked home with it.

The whole act was caught on camera, which was subsequently shared on social media. The match resumed with a new ball after a while and the Siechem Madurai Panthers emerged victorious with 9 runs, despite chasing a big target of 182. Suresh Lokeshwar was awarded the Player of the Match award for his commendable innings (55).

The Tamil Nadu Premier League is one of the most popular state-based franchise league playing in the T20 format. Star players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Sai Sudarshan and Varun Chakravarthy also participate in the tournament.