GT opt to bowl against CSK

Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI) Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

CSK made one change, bringing in Matheesha Pathirana for Maheesh Theekshana, while GT remained unchanged.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson. PTI ATK TAP