Good Luck: Punjab CM Mann to PBKS ahead of IPL Final

Ahmedabad: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final gears up to deliver a blockbuster showdown between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, excitement has spilled beyond the boundary ropes, drawing attention from politicians and cricket legends.





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed his support for the Punjab-based franchise ahead of their most crucial season match.

Extending his wishes to the team, CM Mann said, "I would like to say good luck to the Punjab Kings team."



Adding to the star power in Ahmedabad, former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle was spotted arriving in the city to witness the much-anticipated final. Gayle, one of the most destructive T20 batters the game has seen, shares a rich connection with both franchises. He has represented Punjab Kings and was an integral part of the RCB setup during their earlier final appearances.



Gayle featured in the RCB squads that reached the finals in 2011 and 2016, though both campaigns ended in heartbreak, first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011, and later against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016.