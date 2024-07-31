Golden Arms of Surya, Rinku headline India's Super Over win, T20I series sweep

Pallekele: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh turned out to be 'men with golden arm' as Sri Lanka's saga of inexplicable collapses continued in a low-scoring thriller as India won the third T20I in Super Over to complete a 3-0 series whitewash, which didn't look possible in the 38 overs.

Chasing a target of 138 on a rank turner, Sri Lanka were cruising along at 110 for 1 in 15.1 over before they once again lost their way -- third time in four days to be tied at 137 for 8.

In the latest instance, the hosts lost seven wickets for 27 runs in a space of 4.5 overs.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh gave a finishing touch yet another time but to the surprise this time they've done it with the ball. Rinku and Surya both bowled an over at the death. Bowling 19 over Rinku conceded just 3 runs and picked up 2 wickets, while Surya bowling the last over picked 2 wickets for 5 runs.

Washington Sunder was named the Player of the Match, while captain Suryakumar was named the Player for the series.