Goa Guardians Reach PVL 2025 Semis as Delhi Toofans Edge Kolkata Thunderbolts

Goa Guardians have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2025 after Delhi Toofans defeated Kolkata Thunderbolts in a thrilling five-set match at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. The match ended 18-16, 11-15, 12-15, 15-11, 15-12 in favour of Delhi, with Toofans’ skipper Saqlain Tariq being named Player of the Match.

Goa Guardians will face Mumbai Meteors in the first semi-final on Friday, October 24. The match saw both teams fiercely contesting from the start. Delhi’s Jesus Chourio made early inroads, while Ashwal Rai’s powerful spikes kept Kolkata in contention. A strategic review call from coach Manoj Nair helped Delhi take the first set.

Kolkata bounced back in the second set with Pankaj Sharma’s aggressive serves and Matin Takavar’s key block on Chourio. In the third set, a combination of strong plays and a few missteps by Delhi allowed Kolkata to take the lead, putting the Toofans out of semi-final contention temporarily.

However, Delhi regrouped under Tariq’s leadership, with Abhishek Rajeev and Muhammed Jasim spearheading a comeback. Smart blocking and coordinated middle attacks in the fifth set, coupled with Kolkata’s Matin off the court, allowed Delhi to clinch the match. Libero Aljo Sabu’s remarkable defending helped seal the final points, eliminating Kolkata and paving the way for Goa Guardians to advance.