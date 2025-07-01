Gill, Pant or Rahul, Who's the Skipper? Former India Star Flags Captaincy Confusion

Team India-led by young skipper Shubman Gill have not only lost their first test match of the World Test Championship cycle but also made an unwanted record by losing a match after five batters from the side scoring centuries at Headingley.

Heading into the second test against England the team would be looking to find the winning ways. While the pressure would be on head coach Gambhir for losing seven of the last 11 tests now, there are three key challenges India is facing.

One Captain:

Shubman Gill, in his first match as India captain, led from the front with 147 in the first innings, and the good news for a team without retired skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is that ruthlessness with the bat is a quality that can be acquired.

So too is authority in the field, with Rishabh Pant -- who scored two hundreds at Headingley -- and fellow century-maker KL Rahul too often looking as if they, rather than Gill, were calling the shots.

"At one point I felt there were too many captains," former India spinner Murali Karthik told Cricbuzz. "I just couldn't understand that. KL Rahul was making hand movements, Rishabh Pant was also doing it... There is only one captain."

Lower-order concerns: