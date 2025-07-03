 Top
Gill, Jadeja Take India to 419/6 at Lunch On Day 2

PTI
3 July 2025 5:49 PM IST

India added 119 runs in a dominant first session of the day.

India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Birmingham: Skipper Shubman Gill made his maiden Test 150 and Ravindra Jadeja supported him with a gritty fifty as India reached 419 for six at lunch against England on the second day of the second match here on Thursday.

Gill (168 batting) and Jadeja (89) added 203 runs for a strong sixth-wicket alliance, before the latter got out to Josh Tongue.

Gill's unbeaten 168 was also his highest Test score, surpassing the 147 he made in the first Test at Leeds.
Brief score: India 419/6 in 110 overs (Shubman Gill 168 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 89).
