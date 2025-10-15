Gill is Very Much a Work in Progress, Says Gautam Gambhir

In an exclusive conversation with JioStar, India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir reflected on Gill’s captaincy journey, praising his composure under pressure and leadership qualities.

“It’s still very early days—he has captained only a few Test matches so far. The most important quality I see is his ability to handle pressure and tough situations. Gill is very much a work in progress; he hasn’t yet faced the worst days of captaincy, which will inevitably come. It will test him personally and as a leader and I want to see how he responds when things don’t go his way. I’ve told him I’m always here to support, back, and protect him. My role as coach is to take the pressure and criticism off his shoulders, as long as he does the right things for the team and remains transparent and honest with the players inside the dressing room. That is the foundation for earning respect. So far, he has been absolutely brilliant—transparent, upfront, hardworking, and focused on doing the right things. What more can a coach ask of a captain who is willing to put everything on the line?”

On the early days of Shubman Gill as a captain and the immense challenges he faced during his initial Test leadership period:



"I vividly remember that first conversation with him as captain. We told him bluntly that we had thrown him into a deep sea—either he would drown or become a world-class swimmer. Those 750 runs in England? They didn't matter so much to me; whether he scored them on the next tour or this one, it was the way he handled himself under pressure that mattered most. Leading a young team against a quality England side, I think he faced the toughest test of his captaincy. Regardless of how long he leads—whether two months or ten years—this was a defining challenge. After the Oval Test, which we won, I told him he had passed his most difficult test—that the transition was complete and things would now become smoother. I sincerely hope it is so, because he truly deserves it. Many unfair things have been said about him, but I believe we often judge players on potential and expectations—like a 24 or 25-year-old making a 50-plus Test average and scoring everywhere. That takes time, and he had the potential. I wasn’t shocked he made 700-750 runs, but I was more impressed with his leadership. Throughout those 25 days of intense cricket, I never saw even a flicker of frustration or pressure on his face. He led with a smile, under immense pressure, and he truly deserves every bit of success now and in the future—because everyone involved in that journey deserves it."