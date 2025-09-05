Germany Fall 2-0 to Slovakia in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Opener

Bratislava: Germany fell to a shock 2-0 defeat against Slovakia in their World Cup qualifying opener in Bratislava on Thursday, their first ever away loss in a qualifier for the tournament.

Ranked 52 in the world, Slovakia frequently carved up their heavily fancied opponents and took the lead after 42 minutes through David Hancko.

Slovakia doubled their lead on 55 minutes when David Strelec dribbled in from the right to blast past a flat-footed Antonio Rudiger.

Germany defender Jonathan Tah said his side were the worst team "in all phases" of the match and "we deserved to lose today".

"There was something missing today, something beyond fatigue. It wasn't something they did which surprised us -- we need to take a look at ourselves and do better in the next game."

The Germans were toothless up front and disorganised at the back, losing to Slovakia in a competitive fixture for the first time in their history.

German coach Julian Nagelsmann said his side had "five or six good minutes -- but the rest was very dark.

"We were miles away today."

The loss, Germany's third in a row, is their first away defeat in a World Cup qualifier and just their fourth in total after defeats to Portugal in 1985, England in 2001 and North Macedonia in 2021.

The result will turn up the heat on coach Julian Nagelsmann and Germany just under a year out from next year's tournament.

The four-time winners have crashed out at the group stage of the past two World Cups.

Credited with improving Germany after a decade of poor performances at major tournaments, Nagelsmann was bullish pre-match, speaking of his "healthy desire to win the World Cup".

Already thin up front without Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Tim Kleindienst, Germany were hit with another injury withdrawal just before kick-off, with starting striker Niclas Fuellkrug ruled out with a calf injury.

Nick Woltemade was named in Fuellkrug's place up front, just days after his big-money move to Newcastle United.

The visitors were overrun in the first half, Leo Sauer repeatedly running into acres of space behind the sluggish German centre-backs.

Slovakia failed to convert their chances and looked set to enter half-time unrewarded until Hancko blasted the hosts in front.

The hosts picked Florian Wirtz's pocket in midfield and went on the attack, Hancko finding Strelec down the left.

Strelec cut back for Hancko who shed the lethargic Rudiger and cut a left-footed finish past a helpless Oliver Baumann.

Moments after half-time, Germany's Leon Goretzka shot directly at Slovakia goalie Martin Dubravka when one-on-one with the Burnley shot-stopper.

Things returned to normal service afterwards however and Slovakia got a second 10 minutes into the second period when Strelec danced his way down the right and smashed the ball home past Rudiger.

The Germans dominated possession but created few chances in attack and will need to improve quickly ahead of Sunday's next qualifier at home in Cologne against Northern Ireland.