Germany Crush Slovakia to Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Leipzig: Germany swept past Slovakia and into the 2026 World Cup as Leroy Sane struck twice and Nick Woltemade scored for the third straight match in a thumping 6-0 win in Leipzig on Monday.

The win put Germany through atop Group A and into next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Slovakia finished second and will go into a play-off.

Germany have laboured past underdog opponents in this campaign but were 4-0 up at half-time and humming in Leipzig.

Woltemade continued his golden run with the opening goal. Serge Gnabry added the second.

Under pressure Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz sparked to life late in the first half, laying on two goals for Sane in five minutes.

Ridle Baku and debutant Assan Ouedraogo scored in the second half.

Germany's win also guarantees the four-time World Cup winners a high seeding that should protect them from an early clash with another of the tournament's big guns.

The nature of Germany's fifth straight victory puts a glowing finish on a solid but unimpressive qualifying campaign.

Germany have been efficient but rarely impressive and needed to avoid defeat on Monday to top their group and qualify directly.

Slovakia had dominated Germany to win 2-0 in the reverse fixture, their first ever competitive victory over the European giants.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will be buoyed by the performance under pressure with several injured starters will make their way back in the coming months, including Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Antonio Rudiger and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Germans helped quell the butterflies when Woltemade headed in to break through with 18 minutes gone.

The strike meant the Newcastle striker had scored Germany's past four goals over three games.

After Slovakia's Michal Duris forced a fingertip save from Germany's Oliver Baumann Gnabry put the fans in party mood with 29 minutes gone, guiding the ball home to double Germany's lead.

Wirtz then found Sane with two pinpoint passes to put Germany four up at the break.

Nagelsmannm took off captain Joshua Kimmich with Germany well in control and his replacement Baku had an immediate impact, blasting in a Gnabry pass two minutes after coming on.

The Germany coach bought on teenager Ouedraogo with 15 minutes remaining and the RB Leipzig midfielder added a goal and celebrated in front of his home fans.