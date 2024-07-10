Gavaskar's 3/4 way to his 35th century!

The internet is buzzing to wish "Sunny" aka "The Little Master" on his 75th birthday!



Gavaskar's early life was marked by a series of interesting events. He was exchanged with a fisherman's child at the maternity hospital, but an alert uncle, Narayan Masurekar, who had spotted a birthmark near the baby's left ear, raised a ruckus before Sunny (he hadn't been named yet) was restored to his mother. His maternal uncle Madhav Mantri played four Tests for India and inspired his young nephew to take up the game. Gavaskar's younger sister Nutan played for the Albees Cricket Club, the first women's cricket club in Mumbai, and was honorary general secretary of the Women's Cricket Association of India.

Sunil Manohar Gavaskar, born on July 10, 1949, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra, is a cricket legend who dominated the sport with his exceptional technique, remarkable footwork, and a wide array of shots. Standing at 5ft 5in, Gavaskar was a right-handed batsman known for his impeccable defence and exceptional concentration. His style of play was characterized by flawless defence, remarkable footwork, and a wide array of shots.

Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, accumulating a staggering 10,122 runs with 34 centuries in 125 matches. His ODI record was respectable with 3,093 runs in 108 matches, but Test cricket was where he truly dominated. He scored 13 Test centuries against the mighty West Indies, a feat unmatched by any other Indian batsman. His 13 centuries against the Windies is the maximum by any Indian against one single opposition, and it is in second place overall with Don Bradman at the top with 19 centuries against England.

He scored 774 runs in four matches as India registered a historic 1-0 series win in his first Test series in the West Indies in 1971. His highest Test score of 236 also came against the Caribbean nation in Chennai, in 1983. He was known to not look at the scoreboard while batting but knew instinctively when he was close to a landmark. He even batted left-handed in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Karnataka in the 1981-1982 season to counter left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhatt, switching back to right-handed when batting against B Vijayakrishna.

Gavaskar's career was not without its share of unconventional moments. He once got a haircut on the field from an umpire during a Test match. In the first Test against England at Manchester, Gavaskar got a haircut in the middle of the match from Umpire Dickie Bird at Old Trafford. He was annoyed with his hair blocking his sight and requested Dickie Bird to trim his hair. The umpire took the pair of scissors he used to cut the threads from the seam of the cricket ball to do so. Gavaskar went on to score a brave 101 in the match, but England won the Test by 202 runs.

His personal life was as fascinating as his cricket career. His only child, Rohan, who was born when Gavaskar was away in New Zealand back in February 1976, represented India in 11 One-Day Internationals. Rohan's middle name JaiVishwa is an amalgam of his father's favorite Indian batsmen—M L Jaisimha and G R Vishwanath. Gavaskar was known to be a big fan of the legendary Maruti Vadar and even wanted to be a wrestler before opting for cricket. The ambition to play for India came to him when he saw the Indian team pullovers of his mama Madhav Mantri. When he asked if he could have one of the pullovers, Mantri told him sternly that they had to be earned.

Gavaskar's legacy extends beyond his playing days. He transitioned into roles such as a television commentator, analyst, and columnist. His influence was also felt in administrative positions within the BCCI and the ICC cricket committee. He played a leading role in a Marathi film, Savli Premachi, and sang a Marathi song "Hya Duniyemadhye Thambayaala Vel Konala," which drew similarities between a cricket match and real life. He also made a special appearance as himself in the Hindi film, Malamaal. His legendary batting and enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations of players.