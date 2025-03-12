Gavaskar bats for pay hike for Ranji Trophy players

Team India legend Sunil Gavaskar batted for an increase in the fees for players participating in the Ranji Trophy, the country's premier domestic league.



Gavaskar took the stance in a column he wrote for the Sportstar.





The former India Captain argued that parents looking at cricket as a viable career option for their kids is on the rise. "The Ranji Trophy fees per match could do with another increase for the next season since the difference between what an ordinary uncapped but lucky player gets for the IPL and what a truly hard-working Ranji Trophy player earns is huge," he wrote in the column.

He also urged all the state boards to follow the example of Mumbai Cricket Association and match players' fee to what the BCCI gives. In addition, he said that the state association should make good use of the annual subsidy they get from the BCCI. Instead of resting the funds at the banks, they should use them for infrastructure development.



The veteran further pointed out that a healthy state cricket structure would make the domestic cricket healthy and thus help India win more trophies like the Champions Trophy.