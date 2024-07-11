Gautam Gambhir gives his preferred list of members for support staff positions!

Hyderabad: Team India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir has suggested the names of Abhishek Nair, Vinay Kumar as assistant coach and bowling coach respectively, said reports.

Gautam Gambhir, like his predecessors, had got a nod from the Board of Control of Cricket of India (BCCI) to pick his support staff. As the current staff's tenure ended along with Rahul Dravid's the board is looking to speed up the appointment process.

Earlier reports claimed that the BCCI is looking at former pacers Zaheer Khan and Laxmipathy Balaji for the bowling coach position. But recent reports state that Gambhir is more keen on former India and RCB player Vinay Kumar as bowling coach.

It was also reported that Gambhir is endorsing former Netherlands player and KKR mentor Ryan Ten Doeschate for the batting coach role.

The final decision, however, rests with the BCCI. Gautam Gambhir will take charge as the head coach from Sri Lanka tour scheduled later this month.