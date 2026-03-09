Gautam Gambhir Thanks Jay Shah Following India’s T20 World Cup Victory

Ahmedabad: India head coach Gautam Gambhir stated on Sunday that he is only accountable to the people in the dressing room, and dedicated India's successful T20 World Cup tile defence to stalwarts Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

With their 96-run shellacking of New Zealand in the summit showdown here, India became the first team to win three T20 World Cups (2007, 2024, 2026), the first to defend their title and also the first to do so at home.

"My accountability is not for people on Social Media. My accountability is to those 30 people in that change room," Gambhir said during the post-match press conference.

"A coach is as good as his team. Players made me the coach I am," Gambhir added.

But even in the hour of his glory, Gambhir did not forget Dravid, who guided the team to triumph in 2024, and Laxman, the current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

"I would dedicate this trophy to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. To Rahul bhai for putting Indian team in a place and Laxman for creating pipeline at CoE," he added.

The former India opener also thanked chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Jay Shah, the current ICC Chairman and the former BCCI secretary.

"Ajit Agarkar, who took a lot of flak and worked with a lot of honesty. And to Jay bhai. During my lowest ebb in my tenure after losing to NZ and then SA (at home in Test series in 2024 and 2025), he called me," he noted.

India produced an explosive performance with the bat to post a massive 255 for five, and then bundled out New Zealand for 159 to emerge comfortable winners.

"We have to let go fear of losing. Rather than playing conservative cricket, getting out for 120 is okay. The hallmark has been bravery and showing courage to score 250 in semis and finals," Gambhir said.

The head coach praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for working in tandem with him.

"Surya made my job easier. He has been a leader who is a father figure. Bigger purpose is to celebrate trophies not milestone. For too many years we have celebrated milestones. I will urge you people to stop celebrating personal milestones," Gambhir reiterated.

Suryakumar backed Gambhir's words.

"I played 4 years under GG's captaincy (for Kolkata Knight Riders). We have never had arguments as common goal was how team can win. Our friendship was set. He walked 2 steps and I walked 2 steps," said Suryakumar, who said the team would now like to win gold in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He added, "I can't say this is India's white ball era. Had it been our white ball era, we wouldn't have lost last two of the last three ODI series.

"I have picked teams based on faith and trust. I have never ever picked a team based on hope."

Powered by a blazing 89 from Sanju Samson and explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), India's top order went on a six-hitting spree to leave the New Zealand bowlers shell-shocked in the title clash, posting an imposing total.

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah (4/15 in four overs) was excellent as usual while Axar Patel (3/27) too left a mark as India packed of the Kiwis cheaply.