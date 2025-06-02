Gauff into Fifth Successive French Open Quarter-final

Paris: Coco Gauff reached a fifth successive French Open quarter-final on Monday as the world number two brushed Russian 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova aside 6-0, 7-5.



Gauff raced through the opening set backed by three breaks of serve. Alexandrova put up more of a fight in the second set but Gauff eventually closed out victory in 82 minutes.

The 21-year-old Gauff will play reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys or unseeded Hailey Baptiste in an all-American quarter-final.