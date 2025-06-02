 Top
Gauff into Fifth Successive French Open Quarter-final

AFP
2 Jun 2025 4:29 PM IST

The 21-year-old Gauff will play reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys or unseeded Hailey Baptiste in an all-American quarter-final.

US Coco Gauff celebrates after winning against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at the end of their women's singles match on day 9 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 2, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Paris: Coco Gauff reached a fifth successive French Open quarter-final on Monday as the world number two brushed Russian 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova aside 6-0, 7-5.

Gauff raced through the opening set backed by three breaks of serve. Alexandrova put up more of a fight in the second set but Gauff eventually closed out victory in 82 minutes.
The 21-year-old Gauff will play reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys or unseeded Hailey Baptiste in an all-American quarter-final.
( Source : AFP )
