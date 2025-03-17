From villain to hero: Hardik Pandya reflects on his stunning turnaround

New Delhi: From incessant boos to frenzied adulation -- star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has seen it all in the last few months, during which his life underwent a "360 degree turnaround" and keeping him afloat in the turmoil was his determination to "never leave the battlefield".



As he gears up for his second IPL season as Mumbai Indians captain, Pandya can expect a markedly warmer reception at the Wankhede after playing crucial roles in India's T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy triumphs.

The backlash he faced in IPL 2024 was triggered by the team's decision to hand him the leadership role, replacing Mumbai's very own Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise to five trophies.

"For me, it has always been about never leaving the battlefield. There have been phases in my career where my focus wasn't necessarily on winning but on surviving and holding my ground," Pandya told 'JioHotstar' ahead of the IPL starting March 22.

"I realised that no matter what was happening around me, cricket would always be my greatest ally...I kept pushing through, and when all the hard work finally paid off, it was beyond anything I could have scripted.

"The six-month phase where we won the World Cup, and then the kind of love and support I received upon returning -- it was a complete 360-degree turnaround for me," he added.

The 31-year-old said he never wavered from the belief that if he remained persistent, he would come out stronger.

"I didn't know exactly when that would happen, but as they say, destiny had its plan, and in my case, everything changed within two and a half months," he said.

Pandya played a pivotal role with the new ball along side Mohammed Shami in India's victorious Champions Trophy campaign recently in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He was also a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in the Americas last year.

The 2024 IPL season was challenging for him as MI finished at the bottom of the points table. But Pandya said MI have put together a well-balanced squad and is optimistic about the team's chances this year.

"Having played in the IPL for almost 11 years now, each season brings new energy and fresh positivity. The 2024 season was undoubtedly challenging for us as a group, but it also provided invaluable lessons," Pandya said.

"We analysed those learnings and applied them while building our team for 2025. This time, we have assembled an experienced squad -- players who have played a lot of cricket at the highest level. That in itself is exciting.

Pandya said the side has been focussed on building a strong bowling attack, considering that Wankhede is a "challenging venue".

"Playing in the IPL in Mumbai, particularly at Wankhede, can be intimidating due to the high-scoring nature of the pitch. We wanted bowlers with experience, pace, and the ability to generate swing and bounce.

"I believe we have put together a well-balanced team, one that meets all our requirements from top to bottom. Now it's about turning up and delivering on the field."

To all the youngsters who would new to the glitzy league, Pandya has just one message.

"...believe in yourself...the biggest challenge at this stage is self-doubt. Sometimes, players start questioning whether they belong at this level, and that doubt can take away from their skill set. Managing that mental aspect is crucial.

"In this game, there will be highs and lows. The key is to remain balanced, not just for one season but throughout their careers," he said.

Pandya said all one needs is a little patience to navigate the tough times.

"In terms of skill set, they are far ahead of where we were at 21 or 22. Their talent and fearless approach are already there -- it's just about reinforcing their belief in themselves."

MI will open their IPL campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on March 23.