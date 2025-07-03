From Ronaldo to Portugal PM: Condolences Pour In For Liverpool Player Diogo Jota

Madrid: Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother were killed in a car accident in Spain when the Lamborghini they were in veered off a road and burst into flames, police said Thursday.



The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that the 28-year-old Jota and his 25-year-old brother, Andr' Silva, were found dead near the northwestern city of Zamora.

Police were investigating the causes of the accident that happened past midnight local time. They said there were no other vehicles involved. The bodies were undergoing forensic analysis.

Reaction to the deaths of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, in a car accident in Spain:

Liverpool soccer club. “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.” — Thesoccer club.

“Doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you. — Portugal and Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "This is devastating news. I am sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular. There are millions of Liverpool fans but also football fans and non-fans who will also be shocked by this. It is devastating and really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends and for his family.” —

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace." — The Porto soccer club, where both brothers once played.

Ruben Neves. “They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!” — Portugal and Al Hilal midfielder

“On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother André Silva. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.” — European soccer governing body UEFA.

Portuguese soccer federation president Pedro Proença. “More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community. We lost two champions. Their deaths represent an irreparable loss for Portuguese soccer and we will all do our best to honor their legacy daily.” —

"The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honored Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for soccer and for national and international sport. — Portugal Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

"Devastating news about Diogo Jota and his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family and friends, especially his wife Rute and their three lovely kids. — Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher.